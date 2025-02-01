NBA Fans Beg Steph Curry To Retire After Brutal Performance In Suns-Warriors Game
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Phoenix Suns in San Francisco.
The Warriors got blown out, losing by a score of 130-105.
Steph Curry finshed with just 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 5/14 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 31 minutes.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@QuavHayes: "Curry please retire after this season"
@RogueWarrior11: "Curry is DONE. Retire bro, embarassing"
@OnlineOfFame: "Steph Curry is an all star starter btw, time to retire goat, leave the game before the game leaves you"
@Pookie_Nacua: "Curry gotta retire, brother isn’t even looking to shoot these days"
@_DJTAYLORMADE_: "That man curry need to just gone and retire"
@kcraig1010: "Weird to say but it’s definitely time for Steph curry to either leave GSW or retire 😬"
@Sackchasin_Teze: "Steph Curry just gone head and retire lil bro you WASHED"
@typhoonspicks: "Curry Needs To Retire"
With the loss, the Warriors dropped to 24-24 in 48 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Monday when they host the Orlando Magic at the Chase Center.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "The Warriors were 16-16 heading into January. They went 8-8 in January. They are 24-24. Trade deadline next week."
Curry came into the night with averages of 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 40.5% from the three-point range.