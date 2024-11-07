NBA Fans Buzzing Over Zaccharie Risacher's Performance In Knicks-Hawks Game
On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks hosted the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
The Hawks won by a score of 121-116 to improve to 3-5 in their first eight games.
Rookie Zaccharie Risacher had the best game of his NBA career with 33 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 11/18 from the field and 6/10 from the three-point range in 37 minutes.
Many people reacted to his performance.
Via Underdog NBA: "Most points in a game by a rookie this season:
Zaccharie Risacher - 27 (and counting)
Zach Edey - 25
Kyshawn George - 20
Jared McCain - 19
Dalton Knecht - 18"
Victor Prieto: "Zaccharie Risacher coming out party today against the Knicks.
33 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 6-10 3PT, 11-18 FG
Most points by a #Hawks rookie in a game since a guy named Trae Young"
@meJVT: "Zaccharie Risacher should be your favorite to win Rookie of the Year after that performance."
@BelieverMindset: "He is getting better each game. Don’t sleep on him!"
@rosskre: "Zaccharie Risacher not only playing with a purpose but also moving with a purpose which has led to good looks along with shooting the ball with confidence,reacting rather than thinking,making the right play,defending, rebounding and bringing great effort and activity on both ends"
Legion Hoops: "ZACCHARIE RISACHER TONIGHT:
33 POINTS
7 REBOUNDS
6 THREES
11/18 FG
NO. 1 PICK BALLED OUT"
The Hawks will resume action on Friday evening when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
Risacher was the first pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.