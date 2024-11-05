NBA Fans Call Out Doc Rivers After Bucks-Cavs Game
On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
They were playing without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Damian Lillard was still able to finish with 36 points, two rebounds and seven assists while shooting 11/22 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range.
That said, the Bucks lost by a score of 116-114 to fall to 1-6 in their first seven games of the new season.
Many fans were talking about head coach Doc Rivers on social media.
@spana_Konki: "Doc Rivers is going to be fired"
@peagle05: "Bucks 1-6. And I just can’t understand why anyone would think that the answer to any problem would be Doc Rivers"
@ILuvJohnStanton: "A real life nba team said “I know who can get us there, Doc Rivers!” In 2023 and they were not kidding somehow"
@Rensboy20: "Doc Rivers and Darvin Ham are an embarrassment to basketball coaching"
@Aw_cookie: "Doc rivers has to be the worst coach ever. How do you have the best player in basketball and have a 1-6 record"
@MooSA_Moo: "It’s crazy that a few seasons ago the bucks were on the way to a 70+ wins, they won a championship, Giannis won mvp, & dpoy. Then Khris got injured so they fired coach, traded away jrue holiday & brought in doc rivers & darvin ham. Now they’re 1-6 & talking about trading Giannis"
Following the Cavs, the Bucks will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host the Utah Jazz.
Rivers is in his second season at the helm.