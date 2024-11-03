NBA Fans Call Out Doc Rivers After Cavs-Bucks Game
On Saturday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers in Wisconsin.
Despite the game coming down to the final second, the Bucks lost by a score of 114-113 to fall to 1-5 in their first six games.
Via The NBA: "CAVS HOLD ON FOR THE WIN 🤝
They move to 7-0 for just the 2nd time in franchise history!"
Many NBA fans were talking about head coach Doc Rivers on social media.
@Bloodbath1977: "Why does Doc Rivers still have a coaching gig? Shouldn’t he be spitting out hot takes at a desk with Screaming A. or Skip by now? Get him outta here."
@OneOnOneWthJerm: "Fire Doc rivers and Hand in pockets ham"
@TeamNeverHome_: "How is Doc Rivers still coaching 😭 Also Giannis realizing the value of Jrue Holiday 💀"
@BirdsOfClay: "Doc Rivers should be banned from coaching basketball"
@DawnHibiki: "Please fire Doc Rivers and hire a much better coach."
@alecrfoster: "Admittedly I haven’t seen a full Bucks game outside of their opening game (only win on the season) against Philly, but Doc Rivers gotta be on the hot seat after a 1-5 start to the reason right?"
@DeathbyCeltics: "This was only possible because Dame / Doc River inexplicably left the Cavs 9 seconds to run a play, when they easily could’ve taken the last shot down 1 on the previous play"
The Bucks and Cavs will now face off (again) on Monday in Ohio.
With the victory, the Cavs improved to a perfect 7-0 in their first seven games of the new season.