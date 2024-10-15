NBA Fans Celebrate Scotty Pippen Jr. News
Scotty Pippen Jr. is coming off his second season in the NBA.
The former Vanderbilt star averaged 12.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 21 games for the Memphis Grizzlies.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Pippen Jr. will sign a standard contract with Memphis (he will be part of the 15-man roster).
Via Charania: "The Memphis Grizzlies are signing two-way guard Scotty Pippen Jr. on a standard multiyear NBA contract, sources tell ESPN. Pippen had an impressive finish to 2023-24 and a strong NBA Summer League and preseason. Now locks in a guaranteed new deal."
Many people celebrated the news.
@VinceGGCentral: "Ive never been happier at a player signing outside of Vince and GG"
Via Michael Wallace: "Congrats to Scotty. Grizz president/GM Zach Kleiman vowed on Media Day he'd look within current roster to fill at least 1 of 2 available standard roster spots @memgrizz had entering camp.
Move frees up the 2-way spot Scotty held. Could be a pathway for Yuki Kawamura. We'll see!"
@AdamTaylorNBA: "Grizzlies have a proven development system. Solid landing spot for Scotty Pippen Jr., imo."
@BullsMuse_: "Congrats to Scotty, he grinding to get in the league and now he’s here."
@SixthManJake: "Well deserved he’s been a two way guy forever 🔥🔥🔥"
@joshoco12: "Grizzlies are goated with finding these random two way players and making them super quality players 😭"
The Grizzlies will play their first game of the regular season on October 23 when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Pippen Jr. is going into his third NBA season (he has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers).