Congrats to Scotty. Grizz president/GM Zach Kleiman vowed on Media Day he'd look within current roster to fill at least 1 of 2 available standard roster spots @memgrizz had entering camp.



Move frees up the 2-way spot Scotty held. Could be a pathway for Yuki Kawamura. We'll see! https://t.co/Cl1XaPkTep