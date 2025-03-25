NBA Fans Comment On Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum Announcement
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 113-95.
Jayson Tatum finished his night with 25 points, seven rebounds and eight assists while shooting 8/15 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.
However, the superstar forward left the game early with an injury.
Via Bleacher Report: "Jayson Tatum was helped to the locker room after landing on Domantas Sabonis’ foot.
Sabonis also received a flagrant 1.
Hope JT is okay"
The Celtics will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
On Tuesday, they announced that Tatum is listed as doubtful.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report for tomorrow at Phoenix:
Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain) - DOUBTFUL
Xavier Tillman (left knee joint sprain) - OUT"
Many fans commented on the news.
@KolTheCarry: "Doubtful is insanely good news honestly, glad its not super serious"
@CelticsLead: "please rest JT for the playoffs 🙏"
@SStifmeister: "Doubtful is good"
@RocksGood37: "Id rather him take the day even though it really sucks cause I'm not a local fan and can only watch the Celtics (beyond highlights) when they're on national TV like ESPN ad TNT so the fact he's probably missing the game tomorrow is sad but he needs to take a few games"
@JMoney617_: "Rest up JT the guys got this one. We need you 100% for the playoffs"
Dan Greenberg: "Good job Brad
Also good this wasn’t an immediate OUT"
@giomadeit: "Rest up king.
The team got this mańana"
Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 66 games.