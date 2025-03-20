NBA Fans Comment On Bronny James' Performance In Nuggets-Lakers Game
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets (at home) by a score of 120-108.
With the game out of reach, rookie guard Bronny James was given three minutes of playing time in the fourth quarter.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@ProvideContext: "Bronny is way too unselfish in these garbage minutes and these other dudes just want to chuck."
@DionApollo: "Bronny needs to be aggressive. You're in to hoop, take advantage"
@Lakerszn824: "Bruh Bronny ain't even get a shot"
@S1da: "Shake Milton does not ever pass the ball to Bronny!"
@gxld4n: "Dalton Knect and Shake Milton.. We don’t care about yall that much. Let Bronny get some shine"
@himmothyy__: "bronny lowkey a geek for playing so scared against NBA talent lol"
@_cruzmigs: "I hate that they don’t pass it to Bronny (Knecht)"
@KnoYourPersonel: "When Bronny is in I swear no one else better shoot. They allergic to swinging him the ball. Especially Dalton"
@terry_saffold: "bronny didn’t score but he had the most solid minutes out of that last group"
@bobnoback: "Bronny idc if you miss but you need to give what the people want"
@Monty4x4: "Excuse me, I’m not a Lakers bro but does Bronny know how to play defense? He barely covers a man or a zone and he winds up in the right corner only, on offense….Nepotism, yikes…."
Bronny has now appeared in 21 games with the Lakers.
He is averaging 1.6 points per contest while shooting 26.3% from the field.