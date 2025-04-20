Fastbreak

NBA Fans Comment On Bronny James' Performance In Timberwolves-Lakers Game

Bronny James played three minutes against the Timberwolves.

Ben Stinar

Apr 13, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) waits for his team to exit Moda Center after the Lakers were defeated by Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) waits for his team to exit Moda Center after the Lakers were defeated by Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

At the end of the 117-95 loss, rookie Bronny James was given playing time.

He finished his NBA playoff debut shooting 0/2 from the field in three minutes.

Bronny James
Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) defends on the court in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to Bronny's performance on social media.

@Rashee_longway: "Bronny came in shooting that’s what I like to see"

@Yourfav_nba: "Bronny James has more playoff minutes than Zion Williamson."

Joe Osborne: "Lakers have got some work to do. Congrats to Bronny on making his playoff debut though."

@king_jayxo: "Crazy that lakers fans are at their loudest is when bronny bricks a three 😭"

Bronny James
Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) takes a shot in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

@saintmarxs: "Bronny minutes is disgusting the Lakers are horrid"

@21_lutho: "Giving Bronny minutes in the playoffs, okay aight. What a L for the Lakers.😭"

@NSRKarlos: "Bronny having the green light at will is insane"

@bnmoore32: "Fans treat bronny like he’s a walk on, not an actual nba player, and coincidentally he acts like a walk on, he just starts chucking the second he hits the floor"

Real Sports: "Bronny had a positive +/- in his playoff debut."

Bronny finished the regular season with averages of 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 27 games.

The former USC guard was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft last summer.

Bronny James
Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Luka Garza (55) defends Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Lakers now trail the Timberwolves 0-1 in the series.

Game 2 will be on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.