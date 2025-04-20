NBA Fans Comment On Bronny James' Performance In Timberwolves-Lakers Game
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
At the end of the 117-95 loss, rookie Bronny James was given playing time.
He finished his NBA playoff debut shooting 0/2 from the field in three minutes.
Many people reacted to Bronny's performance on social media.
@Rashee_longway: "Bronny came in shooting that’s what I like to see"
@Yourfav_nba: "Bronny James has more playoff minutes than Zion Williamson."
Joe Osborne: "Lakers have got some work to do. Congrats to Bronny on making his playoff debut though."
@king_jayxo: "Crazy that lakers fans are at their loudest is when bronny bricks a three 😭"
@saintmarxs: "Bronny minutes is disgusting the Lakers are horrid"
@21_lutho: "Giving Bronny minutes in the playoffs, okay aight. What a L for the Lakers.😭"
@NSRKarlos: "Bronny having the green light at will is insane"
@bnmoore32: "Fans treat bronny like he’s a walk on, not an actual nba player, and coincidentally he acts like a walk on, he just starts chucking the second he hits the floor"
Real Sports: "Bronny had a positive +/- in his playoff debut."
Bronny finished the regular season with averages of 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 27 games.
The former USC guard was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft last summer.
The Lakers now trail the Timberwolves 0-1 in the series.
Game 2 will be on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.