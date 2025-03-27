NBA Fans Comment On Golden State Warriors Injury News
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors will visit the New Orleans Pelicans.
Before the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that 2022 NBA Champion Gary Payton II will be out for an extended period.
He is averaging 6.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 58.5% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Via Charania: "Golden State Warriors G/F Gary Payton II has sustained a torn ligament in his left thumb and will be out for an indefinite period, sources tell ESPN. Brutal blow to the Warriors’ rotation."
Many fans commented on the news.
@HoopSpaces: "This man has the WORST luck with injuries 🥴"
@kawhi_ring: "He was one of the most important guys on the 2022 title team they’re cooked now"
@SwishCultureYT: "Steve Kerr seems to do better with less role players. I'm not concerned for the team, but I am hoping Gary recovers quickly for his sake."
Ryan Blackburn: "GP2 was by far the best Warrior on the floor in Nuggets-Warriors. That’s a big, big loss."
ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "GPII has been a big part of Steve Kerr’s rotation with his defense but also ability to be an option to score inside on breaks and off cuts and his improved outside shooting."
@Buddyboybets: "Hopefully he’s back by playoffs
Great energy player for this team!"
The Warriors are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 41-31 record in 72 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (but have won seven out of their last ten).