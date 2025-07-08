NBA Fans Comment On Indiana Pacers James Wiseman News
James Wiseman spent the 2024-25 season with the Indiana Pacers.
However, after just one game, he suffered a season-ending injury.
Despite the injury, the Pacers have now announced that they have re-signed Wiseman.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "welcome back, James 👏
we have signed center James Wiseman."
Many fans commented on the news.
@itsCSB__: "LETS GOOOOOOOO!!!!!!"
@BoomBabyBurner: "If Rick can turn Jalen Smith into a rotation piece, I believe in the Wiseman redemption arc"
@seffery_: "Truly believe he would have had a career year last year"
@Nolan7862827401: "The Myles Turner replacement 😭😭"
@TRABAH23: "Love it. Turner vacancy paves the way for his comeback story. If Wiseman stays healthy, the sky is the limit."
@ZmanSpeaks: "Alright! Except for Turner and Haliburton, looks like the gang's all here for another go next year.
I like the new additions. So...
Let's Go!"
@Jackedupnetwork: "Talent yes. Is he going to stay healthy? That's a whole other question. Let's start there.."
Wiseman was the second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He has played part of four seasons for the Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons (and Pacers).
His career averages are 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 148 games.
Via Ballislife.com (on December 21, 2022): "James Wiseman in the loss
30 Points (career-high)
12/14 Shooting
6 Rebounds
1/1 Threes
28 Minutes off the bench"
The Pacers reached the 2025 NBA Finals (before losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games).