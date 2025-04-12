NBA Fans Comment On Indiana Pacers Legend Lance Stephenson's Instagram Post
Lance Stephenson is one of the most notable Indiana Pacers players of all time.
The former Cincinnati star had three stints with the franchise and helped them reach the Eastern Conference finals in back-to-back seasons (2013-14).
On Friday night, Stephenson made a post to Instagram that had over 12,000 likes.
He captioned his post: "Miss my guys @ygtrece@indianageorge3 @realdwest30 @royhibbert55 this team was not to be F with"
Many fans commented on his post.
@ryanrucker: "One of my favorite periods of being a Pacers fan 🔥"
@_therealshok: "Best Pacers squad since Rik/Reggie/Davis n Mark Jackson"
@jared_harter2: "Yall are the reason I fell in love with the pacers"
@_ericcastor01_: "This team made me a nba fan and more importantly a pacers fan"
@its_tylerjoy: "This current team is the best pacers team oat idc what anyone says"
@gustoboyafg: "I'm Lakers fan but them jerseys go crazy need to bring them real NBA jerseys back"
Stephenson also spent time with the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans over ten seasons in the NBA.
His career averages were 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in 554 games.
He appeared in 57 NBA playoff games (38 starts) with the Pacers and Grizzlies.
As for the Pacers, they are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-32 record in 81 games.
They are coming off a season where they made the conference finals for the first time since 2014 (when Stephenson was on the roster).