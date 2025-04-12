Fastbreak

NBA Fans Comment On Indiana Pacers Legend Lance Stephenson's Instagram Post

Indiana Pacers legend Lance Stephenson made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Apr 15, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson (1) stands beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) in the third quarter in game one of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

Lance Stephenson is one of the most notable Indiana Pacers players of all time.

The former Cincinnati star had three stints with the franchise and helped them reach the Eastern Conference finals in back-to-back seasons (2013-14).

Nov 9, 2012; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson (1) against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center. The Timberwolves defeated the Pacers 96-94. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images / Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

On Friday night, Stephenson made a post to Instagram that had over 12,000 likes.

He captioned his post: "Miss my guys @ygtrece@indianageorge3 @realdwest30 @royhibbert55 this team was not to be F with"

Many fans commented on his post.

@ryanrucker: "One of my favorite periods of being a Pacers fan 🔥"

@_therealshok: "Best Pacers squad since Rik/Reggie/Davis n Mark Jackson"

@jared_harter2: "Yall are the reason I fell in love with the pacers"

Apr 9, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson (6) dribbles the ball against Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Matisse Thybulle (22) during the first half at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

@_ericcastor01_: "This team made me a nba fan and more importantly a pacers fan"

@its_tylerjoy: "This current team is the best pacers team oat idc what anyone says"

@gustoboyafg: "I'm Lakers fan but them jerseys go crazy need to bring them real NBA jerseys back"

May 18, 2014; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson (1) takes a shot past Miami Heat forward Chris Andersen (11) during the second period of game one of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Stephenson also spent time with the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans over ten seasons in the NBA.

His career averages were 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in 554 games.

He appeared in 57 NBA playoff games (38 starts) with the Pacers and Grizzlies.

Apr 10, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guards Duane Washington Jr. (4) and Lance Stephenson (6) celebrate during a timeout in the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

As for the Pacers, they are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-32 record in 81 games.

They are coming off a season where they made the conference finals for the first time since 2014 (when Stephenson was on the roster).

