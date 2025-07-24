NBA Fans Comment On Indiana Pacers Signing Elite 3-Point Shooter
Taelon Peter spent his final season of college basketball at Liberty.
He finished the year with averages of 13.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 57.8% from the field and 45.3% from the three-point range in 35 games (two starts).
Last month, the Pacers selected Peter with the 54th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
On Thursday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they had signed Peter to a two-way contract.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "we have signed guard Taelon Peter to a two-way contract."
Many fans commented on the news of the signing.
@ASeaofRed: "More on the Peter news. He will play for both the Pacers and their G-League affiliate the Noblesville Boom this coming season."
Subsequently, the Pacers also had to cut ties with Enrique Freeman.
He finished last year with averages of 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field in 22 games.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "The Indiana Pacers withdrew the two-way qualifying offer for Enrique Freeman.
Freeman is now an unrestricted free agent."
The Pacers had an excellent 2024-25 season where they reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000 (when Hall of Famer Reggie Miller was still on the roster).
Via The Indiana Pacers (during NBA Summer League): "Taelon Peter scoops up the loose ball and takes it all the way for the SLAM and the LEAD, capping off an 11-0 run in clutch time 🔥"