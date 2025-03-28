NBA Fans Comment On Julius Erving's ABA Photo
Julius Erving is one of the best basketball players of all time.
Before his legendary run with the Philadelphia 76ers, the 75-year-old spent five seasons in the ABA with the Virginia Squires and New York Nets.
Recently, Erving made a social post (via X) with a photo from when he played for the Squires.
His post had over 500 likes and 7,000 impressions.
He captioned his post: "Just doing my thing.
Photo by John D. Hanlon / Sports Illustrated / Getty Images"
Many fans commented on his photo.
@DocD19: "incredible talent on that Virginia Squires squad"
@NycRoundball: "Dr J that’s the tweet . Legend💯🎯"
@Moose_Harris: "Never saw the Virginia Squires Red before🫡"
@dandefalco2: "Good old days Doc! Seen you and the team play at the Spectrum as a young adult, with Zinkoff as the announcer. Such a great team and leaque back then, but not so much today, sad to say."
@GDMLosB: "I've always liked the fact that (aside from the brief stopover in Atlanta) he played for three teams who all had red, white and blue as their color scheme and all had some sort of star spangled motif as their trademark."
The Hall of Famer played his first two season as a pro with Virginia.
He averaged 29.4 points, 14.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field in 155 games.
After his two seasons with the Squires, Erving led the Nets to two ABA titles in three years.