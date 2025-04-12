Fastbreak

NBA Fans Comment On Kevin Durant News Before Spurs-Suns Game

Kevin Durant will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Ben Stinar

May 11, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts during the first half of game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
May 11, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts during the first half of game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns will play the San Antonio Spurs (at home) in Arizona.

Kevin Durant has already been ruled out, and it's now been announced that he will also miss the team's final game of the season (on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings).

Via Underdog NBA: "Kevin Durant (ankle) to miss final 2 games of season."

Many people commented on the news.

@LucasBryner3: "Shocker till next time KD it was fun having you in the Suns!!"

@KiLBJJ: "his next game will be on the timberwolves"

@HoopLakers: "KD has played his last game as a Sun"

@MkPatel_: "And that likely ends Durant's tenure as a Phoenix Sun."

@easymoneyyMo: "Kevin Durant last game in a suns uniform being a 30 point blowout loss to the team he’s most likely going to end up and where he sprained his ankle is very fitting"

@flakers_labster: "I respect that move a lot @KDTrey5 don’t need to stat pad to even have the chance to get all nba. Especially when your team has no chance of doing anything anymore"

@isocksp: "Congratulations, you are a San Antonio Spurs 👏🏻"

NBA
Mar 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) dribbles against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Durant has been with the Suns for part of three seasons.

He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.

Kevin Durant
Mar 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after fouling a Houston Rockets player in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Durant has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder over 18 years in the NBA.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.