NBA Fans Comment On Kevin Durant News Before Spurs-Suns Game
On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns will play the San Antonio Spurs (at home) in Arizona.
Kevin Durant has already been ruled out, and it's now been announced that he will also miss the team's final game of the season (on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings).
Via Underdog NBA: "Kevin Durant (ankle) to miss final 2 games of season."
Many people commented on the news.
@LucasBryner3: "Shocker till next time KD it was fun having you in the Suns!!"
@KiLBJJ: "his next game will be on the timberwolves"
@HoopLakers: "KD has played his last game as a Sun"
@MkPatel_: "And that likely ends Durant's tenure as a Phoenix Sun."
@easymoneyyMo: "Kevin Durant last game in a suns uniform being a 30 point blowout loss to the team he’s most likely going to end up and where he sprained his ankle is very fitting"
@flakers_labster: "I respect that move a lot @KDTrey5 don’t need to stat pad to even have the chance to get all nba. Especially when your team has no chance of doing anything anymore"
@isocksp: "Congratulations, you are a San Antonio Spurs 👏🏻"
Durant has been with the Suns for part of three seasons.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Durant has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder over 18 years in the NBA.