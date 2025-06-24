NBA Fans Comment On Khris Middleton Washington Wizards News
Khris Middleton had spent over a decade with the Milwaukee Bucks before getting traded to the Washington Wizards (during the middle of the 2024-25 season).
On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported news about Middleton.
Via Charania: "Washington Wizards three-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton has picked up his $33.3 million player option for the 2025-26 season, sources tell ESPN."
Middleton finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 11.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@BANDEMlC: "He dont care about winning"
@notconnorb_: "33 mil khris middleton in 2025 will still be their best player😭😭tears bro"
@BayAreaTrev: "I completely forgot he was on the Wizards"
@FanDuelCanada: "Honestly a good price for Middleton! 🫡"
@OTLFFootball: "Why’d they pick up that contract in the first place lmao"
@FanDuel: "This tweet is how a lot of people found out Khris Middleton was on the Wizards 😅"
@1keezybaby: "Once upon a time he use to be a vital part of the bucks now he’s an afterthought"
@jokicgoatic15: "Most underrated player in the NBA over the last decade"
Middleton was once among the best guards/forwards in the NBA.
He helped the Bucks win the 2021 NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.
As for the Wizards, they had another tough season where they finished as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They last made the NBA playoffs in 2021.