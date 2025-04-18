NBA Fans Comment On Los Angeles Lakers Rob Pelinka Announcement
On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series.
Before the game, the Lakers made a big announcement about Rob Pelinka.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "The Lakers announce they have extended Rob Pelinka’s contract and promoted him to president of basketball operations and general manager."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@Mark_A_Tink: "Good, he deserves it even if all you Laker twitter GMs don't agree lol"
@DenverGravitt: "Is it good or bad when you make a trade and the person you traded with immediately gets a promotion"
Sam Quinn: "I’ve been as critical of Pelinka as anyone, but you know what? He’s had a damn near perfect year."
@Abe24__: "one of the better GMs in the league and i will stand by this"
@_MrKMunroe: "Was kind of hoping that the PoBO title would’ve went to Bob Myers at some point but I get it. Too many cooks in the kitchen."
@realityguru: "I’ll never forgive him for unnecessarily breaking up the 2020 title team and for the Russ trade. Then there’s the recent Alex Len signing, choosing THT over Caruso …"
@RausVonryan: "Say what you want about the man. His tenure has had its peaks and valleys, Rob came through at the right time. Yeah Luka was handed over but still takes him to make the right decision for the Lakers organization. Salute 🫡"
The Lakers finished the 2024-25 season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.