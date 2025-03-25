NBA Fans Comment On Mike Bibby Sacramento News
Mike Bibby was one of the best point guards of his era.
He is most known for his time with the Sacramento Kings (who he helped lead to the 2002 Western Conference finals).
On Monday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Bibby will now become the head coach of Sacramento State.
Via Charania: "Mike Bibby, a 14-year NBA veteran and former Sacramento Kings star, has agreed on a deal to become the next men’s basketball head coach of Sacramento State, sources tell ESPN."
Many fans on social media commented on the news.
@WNS_Brandon: "Mike Bibby and Brennan Marion are at Sacramento State? Yeah, they’re serious"
@916kappa_p: "The whole city has to turn up and support Mike Bibby and @SacHornetsMBB"
@jarvisharen: "Mike Bibby coaching at Sac State, Doug Christie coaching the Kings. I feel like I'm in a time machine that took me back to 2002."
@TorresOnArizona: "VERY cool news - as Wildcats legend Mike Bibby has been named the head coach at Sacramento State.
How do we get a Sac State visit to McKale next season?!"
@cmorgtweets: "I can’t wait to catch a sac state men’s basketball game next season 😤😤😤"
@NBAReactz: "Mike Bibby was not a name I had on the 2025 calendar."
@Pick6: "Mike Bibby was such a fun player to watch. Congrats to Sac State"
Bibby was the second pick in the 1998 NBA Draft out of Arizona.
He spent 14 seasons with the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards and Vancouver Grizzlies.