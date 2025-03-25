Fastbreak

NBA Fans Comment On Mike Bibby Sacramento News

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Sacramento Kings legend Mike Bibby will become the head coach of Sacramento State.

Ben Stinar

Feb 11, 2012; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New York Knicks guard Mike Bibby (20) against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center. The Knicks defeated the Timberwolves 100-98. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2012; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New York Knicks guard Mike Bibby (20) against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center. The Knicks defeated the Timberwolves 100-98. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images / Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

Mike Bibby was one of the best point guards of his era.

He is most known for his time with the Sacramento Kings (who he helped lead to the 2002 Western Conference finals).

On Monday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Bibby will now become the head coach of Sacramento State.

Via Charania: "Mike Bibby, a 14-year NBA veteran and former Sacramento Kings star, has agreed on a deal to become the next men’s basketball head coach of Sacramento State, sources tell ESPN."

Many fans on social media commented on the news.

@WNS_Brandon: "Mike Bibby and Brennan Marion are at Sacramento State? Yeah, they’re serious"

@916kappa_p: "The whole city has to turn up and support Mike Bibby and @SacHornetsMBB"

@jarvisharen: "Mike Bibby coaching at Sac State, Doug Christie coaching the Kings. I feel like I'm in a time machine that took me back to 2002."

@TorresOnArizona: "VERY cool news - as Wildcats legend Mike Bibby has been named the head coach at Sacramento State.

How do we get a Sac State visit to McKale next season?!"

@cmorgtweets: "I can’t wait to catch a sac state men’s basketball game next season 😤😤😤"

@NBAReactz: "Mike Bibby was not a name I had on the 2025 calendar."

@Pick6: "Mike Bibby was such a fun player to watch. Congrats to Sac State"

Bibby was the second pick in the 1998 NBA Draft out of Arizona.

He spent 14 seasons with the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards and Vancouver Grizzlies.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.