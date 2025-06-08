Fastbreak

NBA Fans Comment On Phoenix Suns Announcement

The Suns announced that they had hired Jordan Ott.

Ben Stinar

Suns owner Mat Ishbia speaks with the press during a news conference at Footprint Center in Phoenix on May 1, 2024.
Suns owner Mat Ishbia speaks with the press during a news conference at Footprint Center in Phoenix on May 1, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Phoenix Suns are coming off one of the most disappointing seasons in recent NBA history.

Despite having Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on the roster, they went just 36-46, which led to them missing the 2025 NBA playoffs.

After firing Mike Budenholzer (after just one season), the Suns have now announced that they have hired Jordan Ott.

Via The Phoenix Suns: "Introducing Jordan Ott, the head coach of the Phoenix Suns 🏜️"

A lot of fans commented on the news.

@Purist_Melo: "2026 champs calling it rn"

@KolbyC33: "lol it’s not even a joke anymore. You’re looking at your new Michigan State Suns"

@aur_bhai: "Hope he sticks around🤞"

@BOOK1Rx4ULLER: "We wanted Johnnie Bryant but clearly Ishbia has no idea what he’s doing.

Alignment 👍"

Phoenix Suns
Mar 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) look on against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

@IsaihSenpai: "This year taught me that this man is a genius. If the org doesn’t screw him over he will be there for a long time."

@Desertcanuck: "Best hire of the season. Trade KD and book next and then we are cooking."

@Cardwellam1: "We going to let this one stick around for a couple years?"

Trevor Booth: "The Suns have announced their hiring of former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott as their next coach.

Ott will take over a team that went 36-46 despite having the highest payroll in league history."

Phoenix Suns
Jan 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia (right) talks with Alex Rodriguez (left) before the game between the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After reaching the NBA Finals in 2021, the Suns have been unable to return to the Western Conference finals.

They were also swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.