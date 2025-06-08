NBA Fans Comment On Phoenix Suns Announcement
The Phoenix Suns are coming off one of the most disappointing seasons in recent NBA history.
Despite having Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on the roster, they went just 36-46, which led to them missing the 2025 NBA playoffs.
After firing Mike Budenholzer (after just one season), the Suns have now announced that they have hired Jordan Ott.
Via The Phoenix Suns: "Introducing Jordan Ott, the head coach of the Phoenix Suns 🏜️"
A lot of fans commented on the news.
@Purist_Melo: "2026 champs calling it rn"
@KolbyC33: "lol it’s not even a joke anymore. You’re looking at your new Michigan State Suns"
@aur_bhai: "Hope he sticks around🤞"
@BOOK1Rx4ULLER: "We wanted Johnnie Bryant but clearly Ishbia has no idea what he’s doing.
Alignment 👍"
@IsaihSenpai: "This year taught me that this man is a genius. If the org doesn’t screw him over he will be there for a long time."
@Desertcanuck: "Best hire of the season. Trade KD and book next and then we are cooking."
@Cardwellam1: "We going to let this one stick around for a couple years?"
Trevor Booth: "The Suns have announced their hiring of former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott as their next coach.
Ott will take over a team that went 36-46 despite having the highest payroll in league history."
After reaching the NBA Finals in 2021, the Suns have been unable to return to the Western Conference finals.
They were also swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.