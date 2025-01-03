Fastbreak

NBA Fans Concerned With Jimmy Butler's Performance In Pacers-Heat Game

Jimmy Butler had nine points against the Pacers.

Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after a collision during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers in a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
On Thursday evening, the Miami Heat lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 128-115 (at home).

Jimmy Butler had another tough night, finishing with nine points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 3/6 from the field in 27 minutes.

Many people were talking about Butler's performance on social media.

@hothothoops: "Jimmy Butler’s last two games, after missing five consecutive games for the Heat:

• 9 PTS, 4 ASTS, 2 RBS, 3/6 FG, -27
• 9 PTS, 4 RBS, 2 ASTS, 3/5 FG

Pretty questionable way to make a case for a max extension at 35 years old— whether it’s here or elsewhere."

@StewyHoops: "Seems like a Jimmy Butler is doing whatever he can to force Miami’s hand"

@WrldSpurs: "Keep Jimmy Butler AWAYYYY from the Spurs lol"

@5ReasonsSports: "Jimmy Butler in 2 games back:

52 minutes
6 for 11
18 points
6 rebounds
6 assists

My expectation about him returning highly engaged was incorrect."

@T0NEH_: "Jimmy Butler stinking it up to I’m disappointed"

@Jayhooptalk: "Is Jimmy Butler silently quitting on the Heat?"

@osamadahud: "Jimmy Butler trying to play himself outta Miami sheesh"

Evan Sidery: "Jimmy Butler’s body language on the court tonight in an ongoing Heat blowout loss is hard not to notice.

On almost every possession, Butler is refusing on-ball actions and sitting in the corner.

Butler looks completely checked out as he continues to seek a trade from Miami."

Butler is in his sixth season playing for the Heat.

They are the seventh seed in the east with a 17-15 record.

