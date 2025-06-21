Fastbreak

NBA Fans Congratulate 76ers Legend Allen Iverson After Announcement

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson made an announcement on Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Apr 12, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson during the unveiling of the statue honoring him in a ceremony at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Apr 12, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson during the unveiling of the statue honoring him in a ceremony at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Allen Iverson is one of the most beloved NBA players of all time.

On Saturday, the Basketball Hall of Famer (and Philadelphia 76ers legend) made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: "I’m excited to announce that I’m releasing my memoir, MISUNDERSTOOD, this fall. This book is a look back at my life beyond the game, the struggles, the triumphs, and everything in between that made me who I am today. It’s raw, it’s authentic, and it’s me. Pre-order your copy today at bit.ly/AllenIversonBook or click the link in my bio."

Many people congratulated Iverson in the comments.

@astoldbysly: "As a VA native, I would LOVE to moderate a panel with you for the book tour, cause we need a tour 🔥 Congratulations!"

@blkknate: "I've waited my whole life for this"

@rle429: "👑Congratulations👑"

@iamkiadanae: "Had to hurry and preorder mines can’t wait to get it and Congratulations 🐐 My Favorite Player of all times!! #3"

Apr 12, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson speaks at the podium during the unveiling of a statue honoring him in a ceremony at Penn Medicine Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

@b.i.g.r.e.g.g: "Hope you having book signings for this"

@coachrountree07: "Just coped this OG. Been a fan since 97."

@baby_cakes_1121: "My birthday is in the fall and this is definitely what I want for my birthday 😂💯💯💯💯💯💯"

@mr2smooth: "Definitely will be buying this!!"

Dec 31, 2009; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson (3) during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center. The Clippers defeated the 76ers 104-88. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Iverson was the first pick in the 1996 NBA Draft out of Georgetown.

He played 14 seasons for the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers.

His career averages were 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 914 games.

