NBA Fans Congratulate 76ers Legend Allen Iverson After Announcement
Allen Iverson is one of the most beloved NBA players of all time.
On Saturday, the Basketball Hall of Famer (and Philadelphia 76ers legend) made a post to Instagram.
He wrote: "I’m excited to announce that I’m releasing my memoir, MISUNDERSTOOD, this fall. This book is a look back at my life beyond the game, the struggles, the triumphs, and everything in between that made me who I am today. It’s raw, it’s authentic, and it’s me. Pre-order your copy today at bit.ly/AllenIversonBook or click the link in my bio."
Many people congratulated Iverson in the comments.
@astoldbysly: "As a VA native, I would LOVE to moderate a panel with you for the book tour, cause we need a tour 🔥 Congratulations!"
@blkknate: "I've waited my whole life for this"
@rle429: "👑Congratulations👑"
@iamkiadanae: "Had to hurry and preorder mines can’t wait to get it and Congratulations 🐐 My Favorite Player of all times!! #3"
@b.i.g.r.e.g.g: "Hope you having book signings for this"
@coachrountree07: "Just coped this OG. Been a fan since 97."
@baby_cakes_1121: "My birthday is in the fall and this is definitely what I want for my birthday 😂💯💯💯💯💯💯"
@mr2smooth: "Definitely will be buying this!!"
Iverson was the first pick in the 1996 NBA Draft out of Georgetown.
He played 14 seasons for the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages were 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 914 games.