NBA Fans Critical Of Russell Westbrook's Performance In Mavs-Nuggets Game
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Dallas Mavericks in Colorado.
The Nuggets won by a score of 122-120 to improve to 7-3 in their first ten games.
They are also in the middle of a five-game winning streak.
Russell Westbrook finished with six points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 3/10 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 20 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance.
@only1aliasq: "Russell Westbrook is not a bench player bro dats when he have his worst games off the bench he should be a starter"
@71Sports71: "How is Russell Westbrook still in the NBA?😭"
@Lejonny2Jizzy: "When Russell Westbrook is good he is a HUGE plus. When Russell Westbrook is bad he might be the biggest liability in the nba"
T.J. McBride: "I’m about ready for Julian Strawther PG minutes. This Russell Westbrook experience ain’t it even if his defense has been great this year."
@notslicka_333: "I was worried about the Nuggets running away with this but then I remembered they employ Russell Westbrook"
@Tjswrite: "Everytime I have money on Russell Westbrook team and he decides hes a scorer a hate seethes through my body like no other"
@SireWon303: "This second quarter is why people lose trust in Russell Westbrook. What an awful set of reckless possessions led by him."
The Nuggets will resume action on Friday when they visit Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans.
Westbrook is in his first season with Denver.