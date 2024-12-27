NBA Fans Devastated After Latest Luka Doncic Injury Update
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Minnesota Timberwovles (at home) by a score of 105-99.
While the loss was disappointing on Christmas, the only major concern for the Mavs was the fact that Luka Doncic left the game due to an injury.
On Friday evening, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the latest on Doncic.
Via Charania: "Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will be re-evaluated in one month after sustaining a left calf strain on Christmas Day, sources tell ESPN."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@mavsbetterr: "there’s nothing harder than being a luka fan 💔 "
@RealXHabib: "tough loss for the Mavs
he should focus on getting healthy for the playoffs"
@ColeWorldSIMBA: "Injuries suck smh. Hope he has a speedy recovery"
@_SchuZ_: "Tough blow for Dallas and the league. Praying for a speedy recovery."
@EmpireJeff_: "Man.... This sucks for Dallas... Kyrie gotta go into full killa mode now..."
@CarterSzn2: "That really sucks for Luka but also the Mavs franchise cause it will take all they can do now to keep them in playoff hunt until he gets back."
@SighAlabama: "Welp bye bye playoffs lol"
Doncic had been averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 22 games.
The Mavs are the fourth seed with a 19-11 record in 30 games.
They will play their next game on Friday when they visit the Phoenix Suns.