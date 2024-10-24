NBA Fans Devastated By Dejounte Murray News
Dejounte Murray is in his first year as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.
On Wednesday evening, he helped the team defeat the Chicago Bulls by a score of 123-111.
Murray had 14 points, eight rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 4/15 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range.
After the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Murray suffered a fractured hand.
Via Charania: "Tests confirm a fractured left hand for Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray, sources tell ESPN. Murray is now sidelined for an extended period of time."
Many fans reacted to the tough news.
Kevin O'Connor: "This stinks. Didn't even get to see him with Zion"
@PlayoffLucro: "Damn man injuries alr ruining the season 🙏"
@KIRANPATIL8055N: "Welp the Pelicans season might already be over before it started...
A fractured hand can take up to 2 months to heal.
still don't have a serviceable big
and the West is stacked
Damn... Get well soon Murray"
@KennySpenceNBA: "Absolutely hate this because he’s exactly what they’ve been needing since the Jrue trade"
@SixthManJake: "PELICANS SEASON OVER ALREADY 💔"
@Beastbr00k0: "Russ recovered from a fractured hand in weeks. Hopefully Dejounte can too. Prayers"
Murray finished last season with averages of 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games.
Following the Bulls, the Pelicans will visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday evening in Oregon.