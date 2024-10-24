Fastbreak

NBA Fans Devastated By Dejounte Murray News

ESPN's Shams Charania reported injury news about New Orleans Pelicans star Dejounte Murray.

Feb 11, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks to Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) after a game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks to Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) after a game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dejounte Murray is in his first year as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

On Wednesday evening, he helped the team defeat the Chicago Bulls by a score of 123-111.

Murray had 14 points, eight rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 4/15 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range.

After the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Murray suffered a fractured hand.

Via Charania: "Tests confirm a fractured left hand for Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray, sources tell ESPN. Murray is now sidelined for an extended period of time."

Many fans reacted to the tough news.

Kevin O'Connor: "This stinks. Didn't even get to see him with Zion"

@PlayoffLucro: "Damn man injuries alr ruining the season 🙏"

@KIRANPATIL8055N: "Welp the Pelicans season might already be over before it started...

A fractured hand can take up to 2 months to heal.

still don't have a serviceable big

and the West is stacked

Damn... Get well soon Murray"

@KennySpenceNBA: "Absolutely hate this because he’s exactly what they’ve been needing since the Jrue trade"

@SixthManJake: "PELICANS SEASON OVER ALREADY 💔"

@Beastbr00k0: "Russ recovered from a fractured hand in weeks. Hopefully Dejounte can too. Prayers"

Murray finished last season with averages of 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games.

Dejounte Murray
Oct 23, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) during warmups before the game against the Chicago Bulls at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Following the Bulls, the Pelicans will visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday evening in Oregon.

