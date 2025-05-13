Fastbreak

NBA Fans Devastated By Golden State Warriors Steph Curry Announcement

Steph Curry has been ruled out for Game 5.

Ben Stinar

Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reads the stat sheet while talking to media members after the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.

The Warriors trail the Timberwolves 3-1 in the series, so they will need a win on the road to avoid elimination.

Steph Curry has missed each of the previous three games with a hamstring injury, and the team has now announced that the two-time MVP has been ruled out for Game 5.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry is out tomorrow for Game 5 in Minnesota. The Warriors officially face elimination without their star guard."

Many fans reacted to the news.

@ZoSpicyDubs: "It’s over 💔"

@inside_the_dome: "It might actually be over"

@juskianoo: "are you serious"

@holardamolar: "Yeah, that’s it🙂"

@BayAreaTrev: "It’s so over"

May 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) watches from the bench during game three against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

@bell521_you: "The season is OVER anyways with or without him. Thank you."

@cyborgsupes: "Pain and sadness"

@schwifty696969: "Not like it matters tbh whole team is gassed, Jimmy is still hurt. It’s over unfortunately. I’m grateful he didn’t have a Tatum type injury"

@jasminecastro20: "Couldn’t win ONE damn game for him after everything curry has done for this organization and team smh a disgrace"

@cstuck24: "Season over"

May 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) prepares to play the Minnesota Timberwolves before game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Curry had been in the middle of an excellent performance in Game 1 when he had 13 points in 13 minutes (before leaving with an injury).

The future Hall of Famer is in his 16th season (all with Golden State).

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball during the first quarter of game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference finals (and face off against the Thunder or Nuggets).

