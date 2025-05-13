NBA Fans Devastated By Golden State Warriors Steph Curry Announcement
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
The Warriors trail the Timberwolves 3-1 in the series, so they will need a win on the road to avoid elimination.
Steph Curry has missed each of the previous three games with a hamstring injury, and the team has now announced that the two-time MVP has been ruled out for Game 5.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry is out tomorrow for Game 5 in Minnesota. The Warriors officially face elimination without their star guard."
Many fans reacted to the news.
@ZoSpicyDubs: "It’s over 💔"
@inside_the_dome: "It might actually be over"
@juskianoo: "are you serious"
@holardamolar: "Yeah, that’s it🙂"
@BayAreaTrev: "It’s so over"
@bell521_you: "The season is OVER anyways with or without him. Thank you."
@cyborgsupes: "Pain and sadness"
@schwifty696969: "Not like it matters tbh whole team is gassed, Jimmy is still hurt. It’s over unfortunately. I’m grateful he didn’t have a Tatum type injury"
@jasminecastro20: "Couldn’t win ONE damn game for him after everything curry has done for this organization and team smh a disgrace"
@cstuck24: "Season over"
Curry had been in the middle of an excellent performance in Game 1 when he had 13 points in 13 minutes (before leaving with an injury).
The future Hall of Famer is in his 16th season (all with Golden State).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference finals (and face off against the Thunder or Nuggets).