NBA Fans Devastated By James Wiseman News
On Wednesday evening, the Indiana Pacers are playing the Detroit Pistons in Michigan for their first game of the season.
James Wiseman, who signed with the team over the offseason, had six points and one rebound while shooting 2/4 from the field in five minutes of playing time.
However, Wiseman got hurt in the first half.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "Injury Update: James Wiseman (left calf) will not return to tonight's game."
Many fans reacted to the news.
Mark Jones: "James Wiseman already with 6 quick points on 1st quarter for @Pacers. Great touch around the bucket.
Looks very comfortable. But just got hurt. Non contact injury while backpedalling... grabbing the back of his foot. I don’t wanna say it.
Kid can’t catch a break. 🙏🏽"
Keith Smith: "Oh man. James Wiseman went down with no one around him and looked back like he got kicked. That's always the worst thing to see."
@iPacersblog: "Yeah, non-contact left calf injury does not sound good. Unfortunate. Hope he’s okay."
@salaminsawall: "oh no. james wiseman just can't catch a break"
@soytitmilk: "James Wiseman looked really good tonight before the injury. I hope that isn’t a long layoff 🙏"
@_generalprince: "Got to be kidding me Prayers for James Wiseman 🙏🏾🙏🏾"
Wiseman finished last season with averages of 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.3% from the field in 63 games for the Detroit Pistons.
Following the Pistons, the Pacers will play their next game on Friday evening when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Indianapolis.