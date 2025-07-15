Fastbreak

NBA Fans Devastated Over 76ers Paul George Injury News

ESPN's Shams Charania reported an update on Paul George.

Apr 2, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) sits on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Paul George is one of the best forwards in NBA history.

That said, the nine-time All-Star is coming off a down season for the Philadelphia 76ers where he dealt with injuries (and only appeared in 41 games).

On Monday ,ESPN's Shams Charania reported that George suffered a new injury over the offseason.

Via Charania: "Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Monday to treat an injury suffered during a recent workout, a team official tells ESPN. George will now begin a rehab program and be re-evaluated prior to start of training camp."

Many fans reacted to the news on social media.

@LakersBetter: "im starting to genuinely feel bad for pg"

@chrismurda_: "Dang my guy PG might be really done 😢"

@sayosaid22: "Here we go again"

@bparker20: "He might as well just hang it up"

@papilechex: "Damn his joints giving up on him 😢"

@unkkit8: "Getting injured in an offseason workout is unfortunate. Hope he can play healthy next year."

@bssv_phil19: "Bro’s getting hurt on non contact offseason shoot around sessions🤦🏾"

@jokicgoatic15: "This is the worst contract in the NBA."

Paul George
Mar 4, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) shoots against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

George finished his first year with the 76ers averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 41 games.

The 76ers were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-58 record.

They missed the 2025 NBA playoffs (and play-in tournament).

George has also spent time with the Thunder, Pacers and Clippers.

