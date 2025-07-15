NBA Fans Devastated Over 76ers Paul George Injury News
Paul George is one of the best forwards in NBA history.
That said, the nine-time All-Star is coming off a down season for the Philadelphia 76ers where he dealt with injuries (and only appeared in 41 games).
On Monday ,ESPN's Shams Charania reported that George suffered a new injury over the offseason.
Via Charania: "Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Monday to treat an injury suffered during a recent workout, a team official tells ESPN. George will now begin a rehab program and be re-evaluated prior to start of training camp."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@LakersBetter: "im starting to genuinely feel bad for pg"
@chrismurda_: "Dang my guy PG might be really done 😢"
@sayosaid22: "Here we go again"
@bparker20: "He might as well just hang it up"
@papilechex: "Damn his joints giving up on him 😢"
@unkkit8: "Getting injured in an offseason workout is unfortunate. Hope he can play healthy next year."
@bssv_phil19: "Bro’s getting hurt on non contact offseason shoot around sessions🤦🏾"
@jokicgoatic15: "This is the worst contract in the NBA."
George finished his first year with the 76ers averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 41 games.
The 76ers were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-58 record.
They missed the 2025 NBA playoffs (and play-in tournament).
George has also spent time with the Thunder, Pacers and Clippers.