NBA Fans Disappointed With Damian Lillard's Performance In Bucks-Knicks Game
On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
The Bucks lost by a score of 116-94 to fall to 2-6 in their first eight games.
Damian Lillard finished with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists while shooting 6/15 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance.
@JoestarJokic: "yeah I think the bad nights from dame are just too often for him to be a second option anymore. once every three games you’re left with one of the worst defensive player in the league"
@SnodgrassHolden: "It baffles my mind a team with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard can play this poorly"
@patokeefe12: "Damian Lillard attempts his first 3-pointer of the game with 5:22 left in the 3rd quarter... and it's an airball."
@DaveyDatitagain: "Lillard sucks. He should have taken over this game"
@SwaggsMcFly: "Where is Damian Lillard?!?"
@kvng_chux: "Today of all days, Damian Lillard decided not to shoot 3s🤧🤧"
@RashadBirmingh1: "they should give up on Dame and trade him to the Heat and use the assets to trade for a better fit for Giannis"
@TheHoopsAlerts: "The Bucks starting 5 made a combined 2 threes tonight…
Damian Lillard - 0/4
Taurean Prince - 1/3
Andre Jackson Jr - 1/3
Giannis Antetokounmpo - 0/1
Brook Lopez - 0/1
Just impossible to win like this."
The Bucks will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they host the Boston Celtics in Wisconsin.
Lillard is in his second season with the team.