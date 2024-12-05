NBA Fans Ecstatic About Kyrie Irving's New Haircut Before Mavs-Wizards Game
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Washington, D.C., to play the Wizards.
Before the game, the Mavs posted photos of Kyrie Irving's new haircut.
Via The Mavs: "Kai with the new cut 🔥"
Many fans reacted in the comments.
@350_vq35: "Low cut kyrie? Yeah give us the trophy already !"
@amgdropemoff: "Low cut Kyrie yeah we winning by 50"
@kyriecenter: "THE LEAGUE IS IN SERIOUS TROUBLE NOW MAN.. 😭"
@dawnee.xo: "low cut kai???Less than 25 games into the season?Oh he in that mode already🔥"
@typ0whereyoubeen: "I feel like Kai cut it because of all the turnovers last game.. fresh cut for a fresh start🔥I’m here for it!"
@kimberlymbecoat: "ut oh! fresh cut KAI is ready for business! 🔥🔥"
Irving has had an excellent start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
The former Duke star is averaging 24.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 45.2% from the three-point range in his first 20 games.
The Mavs enter play as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 14-8 record in 22 games.
They have gone 9-1 over their last ten games (and are also in the middle of a five-game winning streak).
Following the Wizards, the Mavs will play their next game
The Wizards have been the worst team in the NBA to start the season.
They are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 2-17 record in 29 games.
Currently, the Wizards are in the middle of a 14-game losing streak.