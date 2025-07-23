NBA Fans Ecstatic Over Houston Rockets Latest Signing
This week, the Houston Rockets announced that they had signed Josh Okogie.
The former Georgia Tech star is coming off a year where he averaged 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field in 40 games for the Hornets and Suns.
Many people reacted to the signing on social media.
@TBD009: "Bench depth off the charts 🚀🚀🚀"
@jjamiemosley961: "Nothing but dogs on this team
K.D got heavy protection."
@CoolinWitCj: "W pickup"
@JayMiL__: "I like this pick up Josh is a hard nose grimey type guy"
@VZNlTY: "Hella excited for this season man 🚀"
@YoItsKenneth: "Damn I’m hyped for this SZN"
Okogie will be a solid addition to the team's bench.
He is known as a strong defender (and reliable role player).
His career averages are 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.6% from the field and 29.9% from the three-point range in 416 games.
Via @Fullcourtpass: "Houston Rockets offseason
Additions:
- Kevin Durant
- Dorian Finney-Smith
- Clint Capela
- Josh Okogie
Subtractions:
- Jalen Green
- Dillon Brooks
- Cam Whitmore
- Jock Landale"
The Rockets made the NBA playoffs (last year) for the first time since the 2020 season when James Harden was still on the roster.
They ended up losing to the Golden State Warriors in the first round (in seven games).
With the addition of Kevin Durant, the Rockets are seen as a contender for the 2026 title.