NBA Fans Ecstatic Over Latest Chicago Bulls Roster Move

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Yuki Kawamura will sign a two-day deal with the Bulls.

Ben Stinar

Sep 30, 2024; Chicago, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan speaks to the press during media day. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Chicago, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan speaks to the press during media day. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Yuki Kawamura appeared in 22 games for the Memphis Grizzlies during his rookie NBA season.

This offseason, the 24-year-old played for the Chicago Bulls at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Bulls will now sign Kawamura to a two-way contract.

Via Charania: "Japanese guard Yuki Kawamura has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. Bulls finalized the deal with Kawamura's agents at Wasserman to sign the 5-foot-8 point guard amid a strong summer league."

Many NBA fans were happy about the news on social media.

@NationMffl: "All NBA fans should be celebrating this 🔥🔥🔥"

@NBAW0RLD24: "LETS GOOOOOOOO"

@BolWrld: "Deserved"

@BoogCB: "BANGGGGG LETS GOOO"

Yuki Kawamura NBA
Dec 8, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura (17) dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

@ShareBullsLove: "Great for the Windy City Bulls. He'll draw tons of fans, and he's a good player who will help develop the guys on that team."

@Hcp1Hcp: "Kawamura is going to have a career in the NBA. Scrappy firey players will fit in somewhere."

@Sam_____219: "EXTREMELY RARE BULLS W EVERYONE TAKE A PICTURE, YOU MAY NEVER SEE THIS HAPPEN AGAIN"

@IngramAlerts: "Deserves a spot on the roster"

The Bulls finished the 2024-25 season as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.

They lost to Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, so they missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Via The NBA (on July 18): "Yuki Kawamura put on a show tonight in Las Vegas:

20 points
10 assists
6-9 from downtown
6-11 from the floor"

