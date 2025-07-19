NBA Fans Ecstatic Over Latest Chicago Bulls Roster Move
Yuki Kawamura appeared in 22 games for the Memphis Grizzlies during his rookie NBA season.
This offseason, the 24-year-old played for the Chicago Bulls at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Bulls will now sign Kawamura to a two-way contract.
Via Charania: "Japanese guard Yuki Kawamura has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. Bulls finalized the deal with Kawamura's agents at Wasserman to sign the 5-foot-8 point guard amid a strong summer league."
Many NBA fans were happy about the news on social media.
@NationMffl: "All NBA fans should be celebrating this 🔥🔥🔥"
@NBAW0RLD24: "LETS GOOOOOOOO"
@BolWrld: "Deserved"
@BoogCB: "BANGGGGG LETS GOOO"
@ShareBullsLove: "Great for the Windy City Bulls. He'll draw tons of fans, and he's a good player who will help develop the guys on that team."
@Hcp1Hcp: "Kawamura is going to have a career in the NBA. Scrappy firey players will fit in somewhere."
@Sam_____219: "EXTREMELY RARE BULLS W EVERYONE TAKE A PICTURE, YOU MAY NEVER SEE THIS HAPPEN AGAIN"
@IngramAlerts: "Deserves a spot on the roster"
The Bulls finished the 2024-25 season as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They lost to Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, so they missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via The NBA (on July 18): "Yuki Kawamura put on a show tonight in Las Vegas:
20 points
10 assists
6-9 from downtown
6-11 from the floor"