NBA Fans Excited By Jahlil Okafor's Performance In Pacers G League Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Indiana Mad Ants played their first game of the season against the Cleveland Charge.
The Mad Ants won by a score of 122-114.
Former Duke superstar Jahlil Okafor finished the victory with 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists while shooting 10/15 from the field.
Via NBA G League: "21 PTS 👏 9 REB 👏 10/16 FG
Former NBA veteran Jahlil Okafor had a field day in the post to lead @TheMadAnts to their first win of the 2024-25 season!"
Fans were excited by Okafor's strong debut.
@QuinnTheCats: "SIGN HIM PLEASE"
@Peetie_Peete: "Might need to call him up ☎️"
@defclubmix: "I love that Jahlil Okafor is still doing his thing 👏🏽"
@austintongvegas: "Jalil still got it @Lakers"
@Tonythepony3: "Pls sign with Pacers"
Via Spencer Davies: "Jahlil Okafor is unrecognizable!
The former No. 3 overall pick from 2015 is playing for the Pacers G League affiliate Mad Ants after spending the last three seasons in China, Puerto Rico and Spain."
Okafor was the third pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.
He played six seasons for the Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons (and 76ers).
The 28-year-old has career averages of 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.2% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 247 games.
As for the Pacers, they are 4-5 in their first nine games of the season.
They will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host the New York Knicks.