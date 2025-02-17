NBA Fans Fooled By Fake Bronny James All-Star Announcement
On Sunday night, the 2025 NBA All-Star Game was held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Right before the game, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James revealed that he would not be playing.
Via Bleacher Report: "LeBron says that he will NOT be playing in the All-Star game tonight due to ankle and foot discomfort"
Following the news, parody account NBACentel tricked fans by saying that Bronny James would make the All-Star Game as LeBron's replacement.
There were over 50,000 likes and 1.8 million impressions on the post in eight hours.
Via NBACentel: "BREAKING: Bronny James will be replacing LeBron James in the All-Star Game. 🔥"
Many fans left comments.
@AlwayzHIM8: "ALL STAR GAME IS SAVED"
@lukaownsyouu: "bronny all star appearance before embiid ecf"
@_Daniel_M_11: "Was so close to being Centel’d"
@viciousverbiage: "This has to be a lie straight from the depths of hell"
@LetmeputuonDelo: "Is this real? There are many other players that are much more deserving of an all-star spot…"
Bronny has appeared in 17 games for the Lakers with averages of 1.4 points per contest while shooting 25.0% from the field and 23.1% from the three-point range.
He is clearly a long ways off from making the All-Star Game.
That said, Bronny has played well for the South Bay Lakers (G League).
It's fair to assume that he could be named to an All-NBA G League Team.
Via LakeShowYo: "Bronny James G-league stats
22.6 PPG
5.4 RPG
4.4 APG
2.2 SPG
3.2 3PM
never forget people were mad we drafted him with the 55th pick"