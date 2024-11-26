NBA Fans Furious With Steve Kerr For Nets-Warriors Game
On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors had a shocking 128-120 loss to the Brooklyn Nets (at home).
For the second straight game, they blew a lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Many fans were upset with head coach Steve Kerr.
@Sudharsan_ak: "Steve Kerr is an unbelievably overrated coach man,, whn will ya'll ever learn????"
@StephMuse_: "Warriors lead the Nets by 18 points with just over 8 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. Steve Kerr then sat Steph Curry for the next 9 minutes of game time.
Threw the game away."
@Michaelshui30: "Kerr and Podz might be the biggest problem of this squad"
@habocoo05: "I just don't get it what Kerr is doing.. today's loss is all on Kerr."
@austingsw_: "Ask Kerr about resting Steph and closing w Podz instead of moody"
@James_b43: "Steve Kerr hasn’t developed any players since becoming a coach. He only inherited proven players in Curry, Klay and Dray."
@MagicRDMcFadden: "Classic Steve Kerr taking out Steph while he’s hot and they have a chance to put the game away…not putting him back in until the other team gets hot, takes the led then expects to put him back in after sitting and thinks it’ll be enough…smh lol"
@babyfacedubs: "The first step of fixing this team, is getting rid of Steve Kerr…
He is the root of all the problems"
The Warriors will resume action on Wednesday when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
They are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 12-5 record in 17 games.