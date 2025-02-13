Fastbreak

NBA Fans Go Crazy Over Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Jazz Game

Bronny James scored nine points against the Jazz.

Ben Stinar

Oct 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Utah Jazz by a score of 131-119.

With the game out of reach, Bronny James was given eight minutes of playing time in the foruth quarter.

The former USC guard had his best NBA performance, finishing with nine points and one assist while shooting 3/4 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@___lovelani: "He building that confidence in the G and it’s working. Keep it up Bronny"

@GoldenKnightGFX: "YO I DONT FEEL THAT BAD ANYMORE BRONNY SAVED MY MOOD"

@LeKokomi_: "Somewhere in a parallel universe, I just know Bronny led that comeback and got them the win."

@Buaba_: "I’m telling yall Bronny gonna be in the rotation by the end of the season"

@Luisjpro: "We should’ve started bronny over Reaves tonight lmao you imagine😂"

@LukaToBron: "After seeing what we did tonight from Goodwin and Milton I really wouldn’t mind if Bronny got another chance ahead of them if Gabe misses more time"

@BronnyMuse06: "POINTS SCORED TONIGHT

BRONNY JAMES : 9

PAUL GEORGE : 2

👀👀"

@UnbiasedHoopsLA: "HANDLES LIKE PRIME JAMES HARDEN🔥🔥🔥"

@BricksCenter: "Bronny had the best +/- on the Lakers tonight

On a team with Luka and LeBron James."

@roadto80pct: "Bronny James last 4 games (28 minutes):

19 PTS | 4 AST
6-12 FG | 3-6 3P
2 STL | 2 REB

Finding his confidence and regaining his groove. He has an NBA future."

The Lakers dropped to 32-20 in 52 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They had their six-game winning streak snapped.

Bronny James
Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Bronny has now appeared in 17 NBA games for the Lakers.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.