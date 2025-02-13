NBA Fans Go Crazy Over Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Jazz Game
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Utah Jazz by a score of 131-119.
With the game out of reach, Bronny James was given eight minutes of playing time in the foruth quarter.
The former USC guard had his best NBA performance, finishing with nine points and one assist while shooting 3/4 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@___lovelani: "He building that confidence in the G and it’s working. Keep it up Bronny"
@GoldenKnightGFX: "YO I DONT FEEL THAT BAD ANYMORE BRONNY SAVED MY MOOD"
@LeKokomi_: "Somewhere in a parallel universe, I just know Bronny led that comeback and got them the win."
@Buaba_: "I’m telling yall Bronny gonna be in the rotation by the end of the season"
@Luisjpro: "We should’ve started bronny over Reaves tonight lmao you imagine😂"
@LukaToBron: "After seeing what we did tonight from Goodwin and Milton I really wouldn’t mind if Bronny got another chance ahead of them if Gabe misses more time"
@BronnyMuse06: "POINTS SCORED TONIGHT
BRONNY JAMES : 9
PAUL GEORGE : 2
👀👀"
@UnbiasedHoopsLA: "HANDLES LIKE PRIME JAMES HARDEN🔥🔥🔥"
@BricksCenter: "Bronny had the best +/- on the Lakers tonight
On a team with Luka and LeBron James."
@roadto80pct: "Bronny James last 4 games (28 minutes):
19 PTS | 4 AST
6-12 FG | 3-6 3P
2 STL | 2 REB
Finding his confidence and regaining his groove. He has an NBA future."
The Lakers dropped to 32-20 in 52 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They had their six-game winning streak snapped.
Bronny has now appeared in 17 NBA games for the Lakers.