NBA Fans Go Crazy Over Ja Morant Injury Announcement Before Lakers-Grizzlies Game
On Saturday night, the Memphis Grizzlies will host the Los Angeles Lakers.
Before the game, the Grizzlies announced that Ja Morant has been upgraded to questionable.
The two-time NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous six games.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "After missing the last six games, Ja Morant (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable vs. Lakers tomorrow. It will be the Grizzlies’ first game after coach Taylor Jenkins was fired."
Many fans commented on the news.
@Its_Crusha: "Our record ain’t the same as other teams man.
We literally get everyone’s best shot every time."
@JamaulCannon: "If the lakers played the sixers tomorrow, Embiid, Maxey and PG would all start"
@SammyDavisson85: "We all knew this was gonna happen.. I mean at this point.. you just know they'll play against us."
@LALMuse: "I know they already have the Ja Morant (hamstring) available Saturday tweet in the drafts"
@Spoulin99: "Of course he is. Lakers on the schedule players miraculously feeling healthy. It is well documented"
@TheLakersForum: "Dr Lakers is on the case!"
@WerunLaLakers: "They are going to risk Ja health for the play offs just to play the Lakers. Smh"
@LakeShowScoop: "Players with injuries when they see Lakers on the schedule.. without fail man 😭😭"
Morant is averaging 22.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 29.1% from the three-point range in 43 games.
The Grizzlies are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 44-29 record in their first 73 games.