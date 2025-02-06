NBA Fans Have Jokes After Detroit Pistons Dennis Schroder Trade
Dennis Schroder began his season with the Brooklyn Nets.
He was then traded to the Golden State Warriors (in December).
The veteran point guard is averaging 14.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.8% from the feild and 35.8% from the three-point range.
Schroder was initially traded to the Utah Jazz, and it's now been reported that he has been sent to the Detroit Pistons.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Dennis Schroder, traded from GSW to UTA as part of the Jimmy Butler deal, is being re-routed to the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN. The deal was expanded and the Pistons targeted the veteran guard."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@alphatrends: "daytrading NBA players!"
@icybluemedina: "Can’t even do that on 2k"
@idontchart: "Bro being traded like my portfolio"
@TheSharpBros: "That’s a lot of real estate"
@shuhnay_: "I would retire.. this must be exhausting"
@dogslivehere1: "Guys on a plane going to the wrong town"
The Pistons are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-26 record in 51 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).
Schroder is in his 12th NBA season.
He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklaoma City Thunder, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.