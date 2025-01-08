NBA Fans Have Mixed Emotions On Russell Westbrook In Celtics-Nuggets Game
On Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Boston Celtics in Colorado.
Playing without Nikola Jokic, they lost by a score of 118-106.
Russell Westbrook finished the loss with 26 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/18 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Fans shared mixed reactions about his performance.
@TheLetitRidePod: "I love the random nights we get to see Russell Westbrook run a team again"
@_jjemba: "Westbrook back to back turn overs down the stretch 😂
That movie never gets old"
@HonourTheGift: "Russell Westbrook is a STARTER in today’s league.
29 PTs
9 REBs
6 ASTs
2 STOCKs
65% TS
Did all he could."
@JayUncut: "Westbrook with the Nuggets is the best fit since OKC"
@BullsBurner77: "Westbrook is so bad it’s actually hard to watch"
@Seye_34: "Don’t ever want to hear Westbrook slander again. Just a fricking beast"
@drunkonsunlight: "I quite like westbrook on denver"
@CmonNowStephon: "Westbrook has too many turnovers tonight flat out"
@BrownJeylani: "As good as Westbrook plays, he’s going to undo all the good things he has done with turnovers
I don’t miss his turnovers as Clippers fan"
The Nuggets dropped to 20-15 in 35 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They are 10-7 in the 17 games they have played on their home floor.
Following the Celtics, the Nuggets will remain in Denver to host the LA Clippers on Wednesday.