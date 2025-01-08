Fastbreak

NBA Fans Have Mixed Emotions On Russell Westbrook In Celtics-Nuggets Game

Russell Westbrook played 33 minutes against the Boston Celtics.

Ben Stinar

Jan 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) during the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) during the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Boston Celtics in Colorado.

Playing without Nikola Jokic, they lost by a score of 118-106.

Russell Westbrook finished the loss with 26 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/18 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

Fans shared mixed reactions about his performance.

@TheLetitRidePod: "I love the random nights we get to see Russell Westbrook run a team again"

@_jjemba: "Westbrook back to back turn overs down the stretch 😂

That movie never gets old"

@HonourTheGift: "Russell Westbrook is a STARTER in today’s league.

29 PTs
9 REBs
6 ASTs
2 STOCKs
65% TS

Did all he could."

@JayUncut: "Westbrook with the Nuggets is the best fit since OKC"

@BullsBurner77: "Westbrook is so bad it’s actually hard to watch"

@Seye_34: "Don’t ever want to hear Westbrook slander again. Just a fricking beast"

@drunkonsunlight: "I quite like westbrook on denver"

@CmonNowStephon: "Westbrook has too many turnovers tonight flat out"

@BrownJeylani: "As good as Westbrook plays, he’s going to undo all the good things he has done with turnovers

I don’t miss his turnovers as Clippers fan"

The Nuggets dropped to 20-15 in 35 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 10-7 in the 17 games they have played on their home floor.

Russell Westbrook
Jan 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) is interviewed by Altitude sports reporter Vic Lombardi following the win against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Following the Celtics, the Nuggets will remain in Denver to host the LA Clippers on Wednesday.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.