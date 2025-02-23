NBA Fans Have Mixed Emotions On Russell Westbrook In Lakers-Nuggets Game
On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets lost (at home) to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Russell Westbrook finished with 17 points, four rebounds and one assist while shooting 7/17 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 24 minutes.
Many people were talking about Westbrook on social media.
@TheWestWolfPod: "Jokic had 6 TOs, and Murray had 5 TOs.
If you're blaming Russell Westbrook for this game, you're doing it wrong.
The Nuggets issues defensively are the same issues they've had all season. The lack of defense vs. good teams hurts their offense.
Have a good night."
Andrea Lamperti : "Russell Westbrook doing Russell Westbrook things"
@_Owee: "Blaming Westbrook is wild lol. He had a great game."
@LiveFrmCarolina: "As bad as the first half was. I thought Westbrook redeemed himself in the 2nd half. Really kept Denver in it. LA just wanted it more."
@TheWestbrookEra: "Even Russ not playing defense anymore I’m out man"
@Klutch_23: "Westbrook got clamped by LeBron here LMFAOOO
Airballed"
@BronnyMuse06: "Bronny James might be a better NBA player than Westbrook rn bro"
@milehighumbi: "im out on westbrook yall. this is his chance to prove the lakers wrong and he is misplaying every single moment he has the ball in his hands"
Skip Bayless: "Did I just hear Westbrook had good numbers with the Lakers??? He was the NBA's worst 3-point shooter and was at or near the bottom in turnovers. No, he was a nightmare, which was why the 2 Laker superstars who originally wanted him ... wanted him gone."
@BiasedSlightly: "IF YOU ARE WITHIN A 1000 MILE RADIUS OF DENVER, COLORADO AND HAVE BEEN HIT WITH A RUSSELL WESTBROOK BRICK YOU ARE ELIGIBLE FOR FINANCIAL COMPENSATION"
@Beastbr00k0: "Russell Westbrook in the 3rd quarter against the Lakers:
10 Points
4/5 FG (80%)
2/2 3PT (100%)
100 TS%
5 Minutes
Keeping the Nuggets in the game
Haters suddenly real quiet again 🥱"
@kenfromnewport: "I really miss Russell westbrook, he's 2 for 8 and he's has three air balls. I missed the guy."
@BaldMambaSZN: "I really watched Russell Westbrook hoops for 2 years"
The Nuggets dropped to 37-20 in 57 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They had their nine-game winning streak snapped.