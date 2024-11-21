NBA Fans Have Mixed Reactions To Khris Middleton Injury Update
Khris Middleton has yet to play in a game during the 2024-25 NBA season.
With the Milwaukee Bucks struggling, his absence has been closely followed.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported an update before Wednesday's 122-106 victory over the Chicago Bulls.
Via Charania: "Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton has been medically cleared for a period of time but is still working to feel physically ready for his season debut from double ankle surgeries, sources told ESPN."
Many fans had mixed reactions.
Justin Wills: "If anyone is taking that Khris Middleton report as anything but good news, I don’t know what to tell you.
He’s working his butt off and wants to come back without restrictions. I don’t hate it."
@Ope504768618809: "Nothing will simulate game conditions. So fine that he wants to come back without restrictions, but they’re also there for a reason. Strong likelihood this ends up backfiring"
@Matty15102: "The people are tired of his absences. He can either come back or receive our ire."
@sig_50: "I’m not sure this clears the air completely surrounding the Khris Middleton ramp-up by any means?
Middleton’s been cleared medically which is great and he’s been participating in 3v3’s per previous reports.
It’s not necessarily new information by any means though…"
@nixeniego: "Should trade him ASAP once he puts together a few solid games. Dude is no longer reliable."
@AustinXJamesXX: "I want Khris Middleton to play more than anyone but this should show you that if an injury prone player doesn’t feel ready yet don’t rush them back. If Khris comes back and hurts his ankles again his career could be over. He should only come back when he feels 110 percent ready."
Middleton finished last season with averages of 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest.
The Bucks are 6-9 in their first 15 games.