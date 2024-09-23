NBA Fans Have Split Reaction On Vince Carter Toronto Raptors News
Vince Carter is among the best Toronto Raptors players of all time.
After spending the first six and a half seasons of his career with the franchise (and making five NBA All-Star Games), Carter was traded to the New Jersey Nets in 2004.
On Monday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reported the big news that Carter's jersey will be retired by the Raptors.
Via Lewenberg: "The Raptors will retire Vince Carter’s No. 15 when they host Sacramento on Nov. 2, sources tell TSN.
Nearly 26 years after scoring the first ever basket at Scotiabank Arena, VC will be the first player in the franchise’s 30-year history to have his jersey go into the rafters."
Many fans reacted to the news.
Via @CoachroacheT: "Great decision to retire his number before the Nets do.
Vince was MJ to a generation of Canadian hoopers.
Deserves his spot in the rafters and as a builder of basketball in the country."
Via @87Danielc87: "Love it, absolutely love it.
The Canadian players on this league right now never looked up to Steve Nash, it was always vince."
Via @OrganicsJunkie: "This is a genuinely disgraceful move by the franchise.
An insult to any fan who was actually around while Carter was forcing his way out.
He hated playing in Toronto and embarrassed the franchise on his way out.
We have a champion who wanted to be here, and we honor Carter ??"
Via @danisdriven: "Yes! So excited for this, the right thing to do for the guy!"
Via @cutedeafgirl: "I don't like this Vince quit on the raptors demanding a trade tied the raptors hands raptors got nothing for him so because of this his jersey being retired"