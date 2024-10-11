NBA Fans Highly Critical Of Bronny James In Lakers-Bucks Game

It's sad watching Bronny James thrown out there so his dad can live out his selfish personal dream, even at the expense of his son! In 3 games & 35 total mins, Bronny has 2pts 3rebs 1ast 0stl 3blks 5 turnovers 1-11 FG 0-4 from 3 and -40! Wtf is LeBron tryna prove through Bronny?