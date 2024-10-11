NBA Fans Highly Critical Of Bronny James In Lakers-Bucks Game
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played their third preseason game when they faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
After losing each of their first two games, the Lakers were able to win by a score of 107-102.
A lot of attention has been on rookie Bronny James, who had been given a fair amount of playing time through the first two games.
In Thursday's victory, he got just six minutes of playing time and finished scoreless while shooting 0/4 from the field.
Many fans were critical on social media.
@destroy_master: "Bronny James is awful man, anyone with any basketball knowledge could see hes making the wrong decisions almost every time, particularly on offense"
@Briccyardlilyo: "It's sad watching Bronny James thrown out there so his dad can live out his selfish personal dream, even at the expense of his son! In 3 games & 35 total mins, Bronny has 2pts 3rebs 1ast 0stl 3blks 5 turnovers 1-11 FG 0-4 from 3 and -40! Wtf is LeBron tryna prove through Bronny?"
@DangerDangg: "Bronny James welcome to the South Bay Lakers"
@chewacow: "bronny james isn't even killian hayes because hayes would at least accidentally get assists"
@sportsbruh13: "If his name was LeBron Jameson and not LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., the Lakers and any other NBA team would cut him tomorrow."
@man_rocket97805: "Bronny James is 1-2 in preseason with a plus/minus of -40"
The Lakers will play their fourth preseason game on Tuesday evening when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles.