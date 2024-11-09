NBA Fans Impressed By Russell Westbrook In Heat-Nuggets Game
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Miami Heat in Colorado.
The Nuggets won by a score of 135-122 to improve to 6-3 in their first nine games.
They are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
2017 MVP Russell Westbrook finished with six points, four rebounds, ten assists and one block while shooting 2/3 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time off the bench.
Many people on social media reacted to his performance.
@JMurrayWrld: "Westbrook is fitting this role perfectly. Completely different role than the last 2 and he adjusted without any issue"
@ivantheforf: "Never thought I’d say this but gimme Westbrook over Murray. Russ knows his role being that it’s Jok’s team. Jamal ain’t 20X better than Russ 🤷🏻♂️"
@TheWestWolfPod: "Westbrook's 3 ball has looked so smooth!"
Vic Lombardi: "Not since the days of Facu has a @nuggets reserve produced double-digit assists.
Russell Westbrook has 10 tonight."
@BobbyMlRE: "Russell Westbrook saved this franchise"
StatMuse: "Russell Westbrook tonight:
10 assists
2 turnovers
Nuggets are 4-0 when Russ has more than 5 assists."
@GetDfBack: "Not gonna front, Westbrook been playing great for the Nuggets so far this season."
@jmowry11: "Use to despise Westbrook but now certainly love the energy and toughness he brings to the Nuggets"
The Nuggets will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks.
Westbrook is in his 17th NBA season (and first playing for the Nuggets).