NBA Fans In Awe Of Ben Simmons' Performance In Hornets-Nets Game
On Tuesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center in New York.
The Nets won by a score of 116-115 to improve to 6-9 in their first 15 games.
Ben Simmons finished with ten points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block while shooting 5/7 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@AngryPistonNBA: "Ben Simmons lowkey killing rn."
@NetsCifer: "This is Ben Simmons' best game of the season
10 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists"
@RealPeezy: "Funny how Ben Simmons finally decides to actually play basketball when I take his under"
@NetsKingdomAJ: "Ben Simmons on a mission tonight 😳 #NetsWorld
10 pts 7 rebounds 5 assists 25 mins"
@bawloutt: "Ben Simmons playing good basketball right now"
@wilkomcv: "Two important back-to-back buckets from Ben Simmons, the first one a circus offensive rebound and the second tipping in a lob."
@NonchalantMuch_: "Ben Simmons with some confidence man oh man"
@tallerbydaYARDE: "Just saw Ben Simmons make back to back lay ups"
@bklynnetslover: "Ben Simmons actually scoring, I can’t believe what I am seeing"
@erikslater_: "Ben Simmons has reached double figures for the first time this season. He's got 10 points on 5/7 shooting."
Billy Reinhardt: "I know some people will still be obsessed with the point total not reaching double figures and the lack of free throw attempts — all of that changing course would be beneficial — but Ben Simmons is really impacting the game tonight.
Simmons is a team-high +16, posting a 6-5-5-2-1 line in 19 minutes so far for the shorthanded Nets."
The Nets will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers.