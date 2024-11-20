Fastbreak

NBA Fans In Awe Of Ben Simmons' Performance In Hornets-Nets Game

Ben Simmons played 26 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets.

Nov 19, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) controls the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) controls the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center in New York.

The Nets won by a score of 116-115 to improve to 6-9 in their first 15 games.

Ben Simmons finished with ten points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block while shooting 5/7 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.

Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.

@AngryPistonNBA: "Ben Simmons lowkey killing rn."

@NetsCifer: "This is Ben Simmons' best game of the season

10 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists"

@RealPeezy: "Funny how Ben Simmons finally decides to actually play basketball when I take his under"

@NetsKingdomAJ: "Ben Simmons on a mission tonight 😳 #NetsWorld

10 pts 7 rebounds 5 assists 25 mins"

@bawloutt: "Ben Simmons playing good basketball right now"

@wilkomcv: "Two important back-to-back buckets from Ben Simmons, the first one a circus offensive rebound and the second tipping in a lob."

@NonchalantMuch_: "Ben Simmons with some confidence man oh man"

@tallerbydaYARDE: "Just saw Ben Simmons make back to back lay ups"

@bklynnetslover: "Ben Simmons actually scoring, I can’t believe what I am seeing"

@erikslater_: "Ben Simmons has reached double figures for the first time this season. He's got 10 points on 5/7 shooting."

Billy Reinhardt: "I know some people will still be obsessed with the point total not reaching double figures and the lack of free throw attempts — all of that changing course would be beneficial — but Ben Simmons is really impacting the game tonight.

Simmons is a team-high +16, posting a 6-5-5-2-1 line in 19 minutes so far for the shorthanded Nets."

The Nets will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers.

