NBA Fans In Awe Of Ben Simmons' Performance In Nets-Suns Game
On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets played the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
The Nets pulled off a surprising 127-117 victory to improve to 9-10 in their first 19 games.
Ben Simmons had 14 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 7/8 from the field in 27 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@RealCodyMallory: "All the focus is on Tyrese Martin tonight (rightfully so) but Ben Simmons has been tremendous"
@MungoBeanfield: "All jokes aside, Ben Simmons has been excellent against the Suns tonight"
@valleymets: "WE’RE LETTING BEN SIMMONS HAVE HIS BEST GAME IN 5 years im SICK"
@Billy_PMS: "There’s no better PG passer that Ben Simmons the way he reads the plays is 🔥🔥he’s really balling tonite"
@Ownedby35: "BEN SIMMONS WHERE WAS THIS WHEN KD WAS THERE HUH????"
@BillPaganism: "I think the 14 pts Ben Simmons has tonight is the most he's had since November 2022 when he scored 20 vs Indiana
Look at this stretch.. and then it just ended.. maybe Ben had too much Turkey Thanksgiving 22??"
@balleracha: "Ben Simmons dissecting a healthy Suns team's defense in 2024 is crazy"
@P_GotGame: "Ben Simmons could probably help a few teams. Nets got so many filler players that could help contenders"
The Nets have been one of the best surprises to start the 2024-25 NBA season.
They will play their next game on Friday evening when they host the Orlando Magic in Brooklyn.
Simmons is in his fourth season as a member of the Nets.