NBA Fans In Awe Of Buddy Hield's Performance In Pelicans-Warriors Game
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors hosted the New Orleans Pelicans at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
The Warriors won by a score of 124-106 to improve to 3-1 in their first four games of the new season.
Buddy Hield had an excellent performance with 28 points, one rebound, one assist and two steals while shooting 9/18 from the field and 7/11 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to Hield's big night.
@KenshinRell: "He’s been everything this team needed and more"
@nothingm4tterz: "I’ve seen enough build him a statue outside Chase Center"
@tylerjconrad: "Buddy was BUILT for this.
The perfect team/system for him to thrive.
Happy for him, man."
@_dontshepinho: "These guys need to start defending Buddy Hield the same way they defend Steph.. or else😂"
@ericcarpo: "Buddy Hield was built for this offense honestly"
Bleacher Report: "STEPH HYPE FOR BUDDY HIELD 🔥
He's got 19 in the 4th quarter 😱"
The Warriors needed the big night from Hield, as they were playing without two-time MVP Steph Curry.
Through his first four games with the Warriors, the former Oklahoma star is averaging 21.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.7% from the field and 55.6% from the three-point range.
Hield is in his ninth NBA season.
The Pelicans dropped to 2-2 in their first four games with the loss.
On Wednesday evening, the two teams will face off (again) in San Francisco.