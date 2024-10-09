NBA Fans In Awe Of LaMelo Ball In Heat-Hornets Game
On Tuesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets hosted the Miami Heat in North Carolina for their second preseason game.
The Hornets won by a score of 111-108 to improve to 1-1 in the preseason.
LaMelo Ball had a fantastic showing with 24 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/15 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range in 23 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his big night.
Via @NevaMiss24: "i hope lamelo ball stays healthy, BECAUSE I 100% BELIEVE THAT HES BETTER THAN TYRESE HALIBURTON AND JALEN BRUNSON‼️"
Via @UnbiasedHoopsLA: "He’ll be an all star starter this year if he stays healthy"
Via @undercoverNBA: "Healthy Melo is so good man"
Via @ohenriii: "hopefully he can start healthy, he makes the hornets fun to watch"
Via @GeeBaby_1997: "A healthy melo is better than alot of them other top guys in the east"
Via @HeavonHoops: "Please stay healthy. Please stay healthy. Please stay healthy."
Via @PleaseMasai: "He's literally the funnest player to watch in the entire NBA when healthy."
Ball made the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, but he has dealt with injuries over the previous two seasons.
He finished last year with averages of 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.
The Hornets will play their first game of the regular season on October 23 when they visit Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets in Texas.