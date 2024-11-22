Fastbreak

NBA Fans In Awe Of LaMelo Ball's Wild Shot In Pistons-Hornets Game

LaMelo Ball made an incredible shot during Thursday's game.

Ben Stinar

Oct 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts after scoring a basket during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts after scoring a basket during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Charlotte Hornets hosted the Detroit Pistons.

They won by a score of 123-121 (in overtime).

Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "The @hornets have now made 20 3-pointers in three straight games, tied for the second-longest streak in NBA history (four, Boston, March 12-18, 2024)."

LaMelo Ball finished with 35 points, six rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 12/27 from the field.

During the game, the 2022 NBA All-Star made an incredible shot that got a lot of views on social media.

Via Bleacher Report: "LAMELO WHAT A SHOT 🔥🤯

Commentators couldn't believe it 🤣"

Many fans reacted on social media.

@nixeniego: "MVP candidate. Undeniable at this point."

@addicted2andre: "He been like that since Chino Hills be fr!"

@StanleySwanson0: "Someone said Lamelo still plays ball like he’s in high school and I 1000% see it"

@Retrok316: "Get him to Orlando immediately"

@seshbeats: "Saw this live crazy how he uses his form in different ways for different shots"

With the victory, the Hornets improved to 6-9 in their first 15 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They also snapped a two-game losing streak.

At home, the Hornets are 5-3 in eight games in Charlotte.

LaMelo Ball
Nov 19, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Pistons dropped to 7-10 in their first 17 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit the Orlando Magic in Florida.

The Pistons are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.