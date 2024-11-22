NBA Fans In Awe Of LaMelo Ball's Wild Shot In Pistons-Hornets Game
On Thursday evening, the Charlotte Hornets hosted the Detroit Pistons.
They won by a score of 123-121 (in overtime).
Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "The @hornets have now made 20 3-pointers in three straight games, tied for the second-longest streak in NBA history (four, Boston, March 12-18, 2024)."
LaMelo Ball finished with 35 points, six rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 12/27 from the field.
During the game, the 2022 NBA All-Star made an incredible shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Via Bleacher Report: "LAMELO WHAT A SHOT 🔥🤯
Commentators couldn't believe it 🤣"
Many fans reacted on social media.
@nixeniego: "MVP candidate. Undeniable at this point."
@addicted2andre: "He been like that since Chino Hills be fr!"
@StanleySwanson0: "Someone said Lamelo still plays ball like he’s in high school and I 1000% see it"
@Retrok316: "Get him to Orlando immediately"
@seshbeats: "Saw this live crazy how he uses his form in different ways for different shots"
With the victory, the Hornets improved to 6-9 in their first 15 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They also snapped a two-game losing streak.
At home, the Hornets are 5-3 in eight games in Charlotte.
Meanwhile, the Pistons dropped to 7-10 in their first 17 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit the Orlando Magic in Florida.
The Pistons are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.