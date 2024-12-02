NBA Fans In Awe Of RJ Barrett's Performance In Heat-Raptors Game
On Sunday, the Toronto Raptors hosted the Miami Heat in Canada.
The Raptors won by a score of 119-116.
RJ Barrett exploded for 37 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 15/20 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "RJ Barrett tonight:
37 PTS
7 REB
5 AST
15-20 FG
Joins Kyle Lowry and Chris Bosh as the only Raptors to record a 35/5/5 game on 75+ FG%."
Many fans reacted to Barrett's performance on social media.
@gilbertura_: "Best Raptor since Vince Carter lmfao"
@brunsonation: "ALL STAR"
@prafecy: "RJ Barrett is taking over the Raptors franchise as #1
As high as I've been on Scottie Barnes' potential to possibly be a superstar, seeing RJ play like this as a Canadian is gold.
Will this pecking order get a ring? No..but its fun to watch. "
@TR3YP13CE: "Only missing 5 shots is kinda crazy"
@keerthikau: "RJ Barrett tonight:
37 points
7 rebounds
5 assists
15-for-20 FG
He's averaging 30.4 points at home this season, 3rd most in the NBA."
The Raptors improved to 6-15 in their first 21 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Following Miami, they will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they remain at home to host Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers.
Barrett is in his second season playing for Toronto after getting traded (via the New York Knicks) last year.