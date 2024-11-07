NBA Fans In Awe Of Russell Westbrook's Performance In Thunder-Nuggets Game
On Wednesday evening, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in Colorado.
The Nuggets won by a score of 124-122 to improve to 5-3 in their first eight games of the new season.
Russell Westbrook finished his night with 29 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 10/15 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in just 32 minutes.
Many NBA fans were impressed.
@KY_PDX: "Are my eyes deceiving me or does 2024 Russell Westbrook have 29/6/6 on elite efficiency"
@NevaMiss24: "Jokic might have saved Russell Westbrook's career. Not only does he make his teammates better but now we can also say he brang back prime Russ lmfao. Imagine what he would do with superstars as his teammates."
@StephBoyarthree: "Why is Russell Westbrook just not closing this game out? Dude has played phenomenally. Mike Malone disrespectful af."
@Barstool_OKC: "Russell Westbrook is teasing a 30 piece tonight with a vintage performance against OKC. He’s been nothing short of electric tonight and It’s a dog fight in Denver with 3 minutes left in the 4th
29 points
6 rebounds
6 assists
2 steals
10/15 shooting"
@Brooksbrosmedia: "Look @ Russell Westbrook man, INSPIRATIONAL."
Harrison Wind: "These are the exact type of games that the Nuggets and Nikola Jokic wanted Russell Westbrook for."
@_Krishiv: "why tf russell westbrook got 30 in 2024??"
@MemelordHritik: "Nikola Jokic has just unlocked a new version of Russell Westbrook. Both are going crazy tonight against the OKC."
The Nuggets will play their next game on Friday when they host the Miami Heat.