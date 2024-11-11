NBA Fans In Awe Of Steph Curry's Performance In Warriors-Thunder Game
On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma.
The Warriors won by a score of 127-116 to improve to 8-2 in their first ten games of the season.
Steph Curry finished with 36 points, five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 13/23 from the field and 7/13 from the three-point range in 37 minutes.
Many NBA fans were amazed by the 36-year-old's performance.
@Lebronin1: "Curry just owns them so bad"
@userjan4: "steph's gravity today was genuinely insane he got doubled and tripled so much today"
@CurryReport30: "Stephen Curry, Boston,and Oklahoma owner 🥶"
@StatMamba: "Steph Curry tonight:
36 PTS
5 REB
7 AST
7 3PM
His 99th career game with 30/5/5/5."
@TheQuest94: "As an OKC resident, I can confirm Steph Curry read a bedtime story to the whole city tonight #NightNight"
@vanman_1000: "Steph Curry is generational!!!"
@TheWarriorsTalk: "My favorite stat of the night was 36 minutes for Steph Curry. They made a firm decision they needed to win this game and they didn’t want to chance anything. Big difference from last seasons philosophy regarding the handling of his minutes."
@btrefry: "Steph Curry just sealed it with that clutch three and the “night night” celebration! No one does it like him."
StatMuse: "Steph against the Thunder:
36 PTS
5 REB
7 AST
7 3P
10-3 against the Thunder in the 2020s."
@StephMuse_: "Stephen Curry tonight:
36 PTS
5 REB
7 AST
7 3PT
Best point guard in the NBA."
The Warriors will now return home to host Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday evening at the Chase Center.