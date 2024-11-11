Fastbreak

NBA Fans In Awe Of Steph Curry's Performance In Warriors-Thunder Game

Steph Curry had 36 points against the OKC Thunder.

Oct 23, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the second half against the Portland Trailblazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma.

The Warriors won by a score of 127-116 to improve to 8-2 in their first ten games of the season.

Steph Curry finished with 36 points, five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 13/23 from the field and 7/13 from the three-point range in 37 minutes.

Many NBA fans were amazed by the 36-year-old's performance.

@Lebronin1: "Curry just owns them so bad"

@userjan4: "steph's gravity today was genuinely insane he got doubled and tripled so much today"

@CurryReport30: "Stephen Curry, Boston,and Oklahoma owner 🥶"

@StatMamba: "Steph Curry tonight:

36 PTS
5 REB
7 AST
7 3PM

His 99th career game with 30/5/5/5."

@TheQuest94: "As an OKC resident, I can confirm Steph Curry read a bedtime story to the whole city tonight #NightNight"

@vanman_1000: "Steph Curry is generational!!!"

@TheWarriorsTalk: "My favorite stat of the night was 36 minutes for Steph Curry. They made a firm decision they needed to win this game and they didn’t want to chance anything. Big difference from last seasons philosophy regarding the handling of his minutes."

@btrefry: "Steph Curry just sealed it with that clutch three and the “night night” celebration! No one does it like him."

The Warriors will now return home to host Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday evening at the Chase Center.

